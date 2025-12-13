Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.47 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 82198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

