iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.70 and last traded at $150.32, with a volume of 3608143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.21.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,638,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,338,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,002,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,738,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,440,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
