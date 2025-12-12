iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.38, with a volume of 42784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 803.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

