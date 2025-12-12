John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 19554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.97.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 360,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 309,599 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 182,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,635 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,157,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,216,000. Finally, PMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,768,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

