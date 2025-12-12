JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.59 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 48044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,896,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,527,000 after acquiring an additional 301,812 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,298,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,450 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 996,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after acquiring an additional 73,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 434,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

