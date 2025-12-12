Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Repurchase $50.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCVL

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 589,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $297.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $50,035.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,405 shares in the company, valued at $492,981. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.