Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $71.8560, with a volume of 195157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares set a $89.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Bernard Bennett Banks sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $602,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,581.32. The trade was a 54.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 128,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,899,884.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,851,852.33. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,664. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,532,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,349,000 after purchasing an additional 902,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,155,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 945,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,829,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

