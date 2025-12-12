Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 1433453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,603,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,381,000 after purchasing an additional 684,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,782,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,596,000 after buying an additional 198,793 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,473,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,424,000 after buying an additional 200,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,021,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,031,000 after buying an additional 555,701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,942,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,436,000 after buying an additional 568,609 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

