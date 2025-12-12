WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.48 and last traded at $85.40, with a volume of 18230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.45.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.