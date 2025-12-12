Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.53, with a volume of 139087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

