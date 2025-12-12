Analyzing Mativ (NYSE:MATV) & Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mativ pays out -5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mativ has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Mativ is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mativ and Sherwin-Williams, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sherwin-Williams 0 5 10 1 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Mativ currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.87%. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus price target of $390.87, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sherwin-Williams is more favorable than Mativ.

Mativ has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -22.03% 7.06% 1.73% Sherwin-Williams 11.05% 66.75% 11.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mativ and Sherwin-Williams”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.98 billion 0.35 -$48.70 million ($8.03) -1.57 Sherwin-Williams $23.10 billion 3.53 $2.68 billion $10.25 32.06

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherwin-Williams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Mativ on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through sales agents and distributors. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment produces packaging and specialty paper products. This segment provides premium packaging products that are used for wine, spirits and beer labels, folding cartons, box wrap, bags, hang tags, and stored value cards servicing retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; and premium papers, which are used in commercial printing services, advertising collateral, stationery, corporate identity packages and brochures, direct mail, business cards, and other uses. It also offers branded paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. This segment distributes its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty business converters, as well as directly to end-users. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers, including home centers and hardware stores, and dedicated dealers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

