Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Financial Survey

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 3.72% 7.42% 3.43% Hyperfine -378.17% -97.95% -75.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 3 2 1 0 1.67 Hyperfine 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $1.28, suggesting a potential upside of 28.86%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Hyperfine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.63 billion N/A $582.08 million $1.37 17.21 Hyperfine $12.89 million 7.51 -$40.72 million ($0.52) -1.92

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

