Financial Contrast: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) versus BOX (NYSE:BOX)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 3 5 0 2.44 Rekor Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.16%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

BOX has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $1.09 billion 3.96 $244.62 million $1.24 24.29 Rekor Systems $46.03 million 4.82 -$61.41 million ($0.42) -4.17

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Rekor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.7% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 19.79% -20.65% 3.58% Rekor Systems -89.82% -126.37% -54.48%

BOX beats Rekor Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser, and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

