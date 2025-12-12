VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $92.80 and last traded at $93.1990, with a volume of 30196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3684 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
