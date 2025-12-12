VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $92.80 and last traded at $93.1990, with a volume of 30196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3684 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

