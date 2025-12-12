Nitin Agrawal Sells 66,467 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 66,467 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $5,488,844.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 203,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,796,111.36. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,640 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $255,782.80.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,841 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $482,174.55.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $4,540,711.96.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,086,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,528,512. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

