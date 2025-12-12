Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $1,507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,987 shares in the company, valued at $91,434,960.06. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 4th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,000,400.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $1,260,200.00.

Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. 1,309,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,158. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $78.12.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APGE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research cut Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,948,000 after purchasing an additional 968,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 692,308 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,290,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 563,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,521,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after buying an additional 563,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

