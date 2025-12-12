Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells $11,540.00 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Jason Kim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $11,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,425.64. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 960,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson set a $14.50 price objective on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

