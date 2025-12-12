Insider Selling: Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) CEO Sells 20,089 Shares of Stock

Data Storage Corp. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Piluso sold 20,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $100,244.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 413,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,322.09. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Data Storage Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTST traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,132. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Data Storage Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Data Storage had a net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data Storage stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Data Storage Corp. ( NASDAQ:DTST Free Report ) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Data Storage worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTST shares. Wall Street Zen raised Data Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of Data Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Data Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

