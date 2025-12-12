Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 21,106 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 21,106 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $438,793.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 439,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,142,755.93. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, David Sponsel sold 988 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $21,192.60.

On Friday, October 24th, David Sponsel sold 70,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,132,600.00.

On Friday, September 19th, David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $39,193.70.

On Thursday, September 18th, David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $2,074,045.05.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,404. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 3.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,684,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 60,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,177,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 347,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alphatec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,049,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

