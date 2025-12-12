Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 42.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.00. 2,449,807 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 610,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

