Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.8490, with a volume of 1141658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 453,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $431.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.57 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

