Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.40 and last traded at C$80.65, with a volume of 181767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LNR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.40.

Get Linamar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNR

Linamar Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.