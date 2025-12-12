Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $28.1670, with a volume of 83370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on IX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 422.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 371.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 335.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

