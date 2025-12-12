Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.9460, with a volume of 319761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,358,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,876,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,738,000 after acquiring an additional 759,702 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,531,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,570,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

