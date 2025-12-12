Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.9750. 3,823,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,890,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Frontier Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.07 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 77,312 shares in the company, valued at $463,872. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 731,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,371.44. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $1,670,444 over the last ninety days. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 2,201.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 585,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 560,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Frontier Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Frontier Group by 37,186.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 201,550 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

