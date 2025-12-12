Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.68 and last traded at $112.9720, with a volume of 232345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

