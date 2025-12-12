Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $59.0050, with a volume of 306501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 386,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 243,608 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

