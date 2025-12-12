Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.97 and last traded at $76.2610, with a volume of 333234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,195,000 after buying an additional 869,638 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 241,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

