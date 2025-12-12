Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeffrey Coyne sold 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 441,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,864.28. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 715,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,272. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $847.01 million, a P/E ratio of -433.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAX. Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $111,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

