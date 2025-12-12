iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 867319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 171,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

