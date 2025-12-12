Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.16 and last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 148800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 414,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

