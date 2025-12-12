John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.56 and last traded at $66.7830, with a volume of 142135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.59.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,041,000 after acquiring an additional 251,914 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $430,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

