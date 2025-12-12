Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $311.50 and last traded at $312.6630, with a volume of 7504172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.41.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

