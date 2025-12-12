Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $65.1450, with a volume of 28399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.