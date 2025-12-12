Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vyome (HIND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vyome (NASDAQ: HIND):
- 12/10/2025 – Vyome had its “sell (e-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/4/2025 – Vyome had its “sell (e-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/28/2025 – Vyome had its “sell (e-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/21/2025 – Vyome is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock.
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.
