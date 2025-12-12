Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 and last traded at GBX 209.73. 16,833,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 7,452,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.75.

Ocado Group Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.99.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

