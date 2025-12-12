Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 14.2% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was up 14.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 and last traded at GBX 24.95. Approximately 8,166,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 2,677,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Evoke from GBX 66 to GBX 34 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Price Performance

Evoke Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £102.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.02.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.