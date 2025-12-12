Thomas Edward Murphy Buys 17,500 Shares of AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Edward Murphy bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,050. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Edward Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Thomas Edward Murphy purchased 14,450 shares of AirJoule Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,130.00.

Shares of AIRJ stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.37. 568,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. AirJoule Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.48.

AirJoule Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 8,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

