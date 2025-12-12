Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Maria Victoria Wong Sells 428 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maria Victoria Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $748,600.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,667,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,903,607. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

