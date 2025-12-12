Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Director Purchases $10,360.00 in Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) Director John Delta acquired 4,000 shares of Motorsport Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,080. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Delta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

On Thursday, December 11th, John Delta bought 1,000 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $2,660.00.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of MSGM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,138. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 354.9% in the first quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 57,733 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorsport Games currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.