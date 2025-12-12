Luke Evnin Sells 37,104 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 37,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $39,330.24. Following the sale, the director owned 2,935,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,154.70. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Luke Evnin sold 17,858 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $19,286.64.

On Thursday, December 11th, Luke Evnin sold 28,009 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $29,969.63.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Luke Evnin sold 44,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $45,015.70.

On Monday, December 8th, Luke Evnin sold 34,041 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $33,700.59.

On Friday, December 5th, Luke Evnin sold 16,568 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $16,070.96.

On Thursday, December 4th, Luke Evnin sold 53,416 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $51,813.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 36,726 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $31,951.62.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Luke Evnin sold 38,043 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $33,858.27.

On Monday, December 1st, Luke Evnin sold 39,096 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $36,750.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Luke Evnin sold 13,014 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $12,883.86.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 368,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,947. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HOWL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOWL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.