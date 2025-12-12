Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael Battaglia Buys 33,333 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Battaglia bought 33,333 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 267,095 shares in the company, valued at $200,321.25. This trade represents a 14.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Trading Down 12.1%

BLNK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 17,268,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 118.41%.The firm had revenue of $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,364,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 956,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 8,386.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 873,989 shares in the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

