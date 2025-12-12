Insider Selling: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) CAO Sells 5,900 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at $334,544.45. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.13. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $947.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,164,000 after buying an additional 546,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after buying an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $8,600,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.80 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

