Insider Selling: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) CAO Sells 5,900 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at $334,544.45. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.13. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $947.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.80 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sally Beauty
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Best Holiday Present You Can Give Yourself? Costco Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Zscaler Stock Could Be Ready to Bounce After a 30% Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.