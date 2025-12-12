Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 11,570 Shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 11,570 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $115,584.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,758 shares in the company, valued at $806,772.42. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 655,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.01. CryoPort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.51.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CryoPort from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

