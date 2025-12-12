BOX (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $526,490.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan Smith sold 17,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $526,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,420,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,977,802.61. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,633. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

