Jamere Jackson Acquires 55 Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) CFO Jamere Jackson bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,413.50 per share, with a total value of $187,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,788. The trade was a 12.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AZO stock traded down $28.69 on Friday, reaching $3,440.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,058. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,854.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,896.19. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,162.00 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $32.52 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after buying an additional 935,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 277.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,185.5% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,126,000 after acquiring an additional 59,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on AutoZone from $4,510.00 to $4,318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,365.35.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

