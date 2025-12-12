David Rubenstein Sells 625,000 Shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) Director David Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $58.35. 1,970,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CG

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

