Paul Breaux Sells 1,527 Shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Breaux sold 1,527 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $725,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,912,275. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carvana Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:CVNA traded down $16.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.95. 6,195,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.87. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $485.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,672,000 after buying an additional 1,023,265 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,677,000 after buying an additional 840,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,468,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 710,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

