Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Insider Sells $1,672,781.84 in Stock

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) insider Bradford Smith sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.82, for a total transaction of $1,672,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,597 shares in the company, valued at $198,169,795.54. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0%

Microsoft stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,163,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.85. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $675.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 88,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. Severin Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 439,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $227,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 107,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

