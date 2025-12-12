Anthony Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $107.47. 2,980,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,692. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.32 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

